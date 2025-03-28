Delhi Congress seeks probe into DTC losses under AAP Govt

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday demanded a high-level probe into Rs 60 crore losses suffered by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) during the tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Yadav alleged that corruption, inefficiency, and mismanagement by the Kejriwal government over the past 11 years had pushed the transport department into disarray, from which it has yet to recover.

He further claimed that during the previous government’s tenure, neither proper maintenance of buses was carried out nor were new buses added to DTC’s fleet.

As a result, commuters who rely solely on public transport faced hardships and were forced to seek alternative travel options.

Criticizing Kejriwal, the Congress leader accused the government of using the corporation merely for publicity and prioritizing the promotion of cluster buses at the expense of DTC.

Yadav also pointed out that while the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report accounted for DTC losses up to 2022, AAP remained in power until February this year.

He asserted that if the transport department’s losses from 2022-23 to January 2024 were included, the total losses would exceed Rs 70,000 crore.