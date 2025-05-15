Delhi Congress launches Rajiv Gandhi Jan Sewak Kendra at Adarsh Nagar

To bridge the gap between the people and various departments of the Delhi government, Congress on Thursday launched Rajiv Gandhi Jan Sewak Kendra at the Adarsh Nagar district.

Speaking about the initiative, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said, “Rajiv Gandhi Jan Sewak Kendra will act as a grievance redressal cell to solve the problems of the people at the district.”

Moreover, a district-level monthly meeting of the party was held wherein presidents of all 14 districts participated and decided to form new executive committees by dissolving the existing ones.

Yadav said every district and block will launch Rajiv Gandhi Jan Sewak Kendra to act as a grievance redressal cell to solve the problems of the people by taking up their issues with the concerned departments of the government.

Speaking about the Congress rule in Delhi, Yadav claimed that when the party was in power, elected representatives were always in touch with the people and were aware of the local problems. However, after the AAP came to power, the elected representatives lost connection with the locals as their sole focus was on corruption, and the BJP government too seems to be emulating the example of the AAP in totally neglecting the issues of the people, he alleged.