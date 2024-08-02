Delhi Congress demands probe into the deaths of inmates at Asha Kiran Home

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Friday demanded a probe into the deaths of inmates under mysterious circumstances.

Yadav took a jibe at the Delhi government stating that it was very shocking and a matter of concern that 13 children, aged between 13 and 20 years, died under mysterious circumstances at Delhi government’s Asha Kiran Home for the mentally challenged in Rohini in 20 days in July. It shows that the governance has collapsed in Delhi, he added.

He lashed out the AAP government for trading charges and counter-charges with the BJP for the monsoon flooding and deaths due to water-logging, instead of looking into these shocking deaths in its facility for the mentally challenged.

He said this is not the first such incident at the Asha Kiran home, in the past 6 months, 27 patients died there, which raises a big question about the safety and security of the inmates at such homes.

Yadav futher said that the three Civil Services aspirants who died due to waterlogging at a tuition centre in Rajinder Nagar a few days ago, and a mother and her child died after they fell into a drain in the downpour on Wednesday yet the Delhi government is doing nothing except blaming the LG for the deaths.

He demanded that a thorough probe into the death of children and punishment of the guilty.

Yadav alleged that the disturbing condition of Delhi raises the question whether a responsible government exists in the Capital, as the AAP ministers were only blaming others for their lapses and incompetence in effectively administering their Ministries.