Delhi Congress delegation calls on LG to discuss issues faced by people

A delegation of the Delhi Congress, under the leadership of its president Devender Yadav, called on Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday to raise the issues affecting the people of the national capital.

During the meeting at the Raj Niwas, the delegation briefed the LG about some of the pressing issues affecting the people, and submitted a memorandum to him.

The Delhi Congress said, “The Congress delegation informed VK Saxena Ji about the sword of demolition hanging over the Bhalswa and other dairy owners in the capital. Saxena Ji promised to take a sympathetic view, as the dairy owners were willing to shift the cattle to some other place, but wanted alternate place if the constructions at the dairy sited are demolished. ”

Advertisement

He said that the Congress delegation also demanded that the CBI probe on the deaths of Civil Services students at Rajinder Nagar due to water-logging at the basement of a tuition centre and the deaths of a mother and child at Ghazipur in East Delhi due to the alleged neglect and irresponsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should be expedited, and the real culprits responsible for the tragedy should be brought to book and punished by bringing out the truth.

The Delhi Congress chief said that the probe into the Rajinder Nagar tragedy should not be limited to that area, but should be expanded to other areas and responsibility should be fixed.