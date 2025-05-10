Delhi CM reviews emergency preparedness amid rising military tensions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with heads of all government departments in the city to review emergency preparedness in light of ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Gupta directed top officials of the national capital to ensure full preparedness and operational readiness of all government machinery, and to establish smooth coordination with emergency services and relevant agencies.

She instructed the Revenue Department to activate District Disaster Management Authorities, identify shelter sites, and sensitize Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) for emergency deployment. The department was also asked to coordinate with the armed forces, railways, and airport authorities, if required.

The Health Department has been directed to prepare hospitals, ensure the availability of ambulances, and maintain adequate stocks of medicines and medical supplies in anticipation of any emergency.

Instructions have also been issued to ensure power backup arrangements are in place for intensive care units (ICUs) and to prepare duty rosters by cancelling leaves of medical and paramedical staff.

The Power Department has been asked to stay prepared for potential outages and to ensure backup electricity supply for essential services.

The Home Department and Delhi Police have been instructed to maintain operational readiness and ensure the security of water and electricity infrastructure.

The Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and other agencies have been asked to keep a ready list of contractors and machinery for infrastructure-related work such as construction, should the need arise during an emergency.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been directed to prepare route maps and fleet management strategies for emergency evacuation planning. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have also been placed on high alert.

Gupta emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts across all departments to ensure public safety and effective crisis management in the event of an emergency.

Earlier on Friday, as part of a mock drill, the Civil Defence Directorate tested an air raid siren atop the PWD headquarters building at ITO.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma stated that 40 to 50 air raid sirens are being installed on prominent high-rise buildings across the city.

