Delhi CM reviews development work in North West parliamentary constituency

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reviewed the development works in the North West parliamentary constituency with MP Yogender Chandoliya, MLAs and senior officials.

During the meeting, the CM discussed road networks, water supply, drain cleaning, street lighting, drainage, and other basic civic amenities.

She gave clear instructions to departmental officers to complete development projects within stipulated timelines, ensuring high quality and priority, so that the public can benefit from these initiatives at the earliest.

During the meeting, the progress in the construction of the new block of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital was also reviewed.

Gupta directed officials to expedite the construction work so that patients can soon access a modern, well-equipped, and comfortable medical environment.

Additionally, she also discussed the renovation project of the Ring Road from Vikaspuri to Mukarba Chowk.

Emphasizing that this road is one of Delhi’s major traffic corridors used by thousands of commuters daily, she instructed that the renovation work must be completed within the stipulated timeframe and according to high-quality standards.

Furthermore, she also directed that green belt along the road be expanded to enhance aesthetic appeal and promote environmental sustainability.

She emphasized that this project should be treated not just as a traffic improvement initiative, but as a model of sustainable urban development.