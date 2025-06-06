Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat call, police tracing caller

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat through a call that was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) in Ghaziabad, police said on Friday.

The call was made to the Ghaziabad Police at around 11:00 pm on Thursday, which was informed to Delhi Police today, it added.

The caller’s phone is currently switched off, and the investigation into this matter is underway.

A high-level security alert was triggered in the national capital after the call, while a probe is currently underway, a cop mentioned.

Notably, this is the first of its kind threat in recent times, the official mentioned.

A probe is underway to nab the person who sent the death threat, the cop elaborated.

The CM is currently under ‘Z’ category security of the Delhi Police and is guarded by approximately 22 personnel including personal security officers (PSOs), escorts, surveillance staff, and around eight static armed guards.

This is as per security guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs outlined in the ‘Yellow Book’ which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.