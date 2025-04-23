Delhi CM orders swift removal of landfill garbage mountains, launches mission for clean capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued directives to remove all garbage mountains from the city’s landfill sites, expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress at the Ghazipur site and instructing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to accelerate the process.

Gupta, on Wednesday, chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the status of landfill sites at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and officials of the MCD and the Urban Development Department.

During the meeting, the CM directed officials to ensure round-the-clock waste disposal operations at Delhi’s three major landfill sites — Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla.

Gupta stated that instructions had been given to commence work on a war footing by increasing the number of modern machines at these sites to enhance operational efficiency.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress at the Ghazipur landfill, the CM directed that the work be expedited.

Gupta also instructed the concerned departments to promptly begin construction of the proposed waste-to-energy plants in Narela and Ghazipur.

Following the meeting, Gupta stated, “Delhi’s landfills are not merely mounds of garbage but testimonies of neglect and mismanagement. This is not merely an initiative by the government toward environmental conservation, but a responsibility towards future generations. Completely eliminating the garbage mountains from Delhi is our highest priority.”

“The promise we made to the citizens of Delhi will be fulfilled under all circumstances. No negligence will be tolerated in this endeavor,” she added.

She explained that during the meeting, a detailed action plan was presented for expediting work at Delhi’s three major landfill sites, and that the work would now proceed at twice the previous pace.

According to the CM, the MCD has also been directed to prepare a detailed plan for the beneficial use of all three landfill sites once the waste has been fully disposed of.

The CM further instructed the corporation to conduct a three-month special cleanliness campaign throughout Delhi to improve sanitation systems and make the capital clean and waste-free.

She firmly stated, “Citizens of Delhi don’t have to wait any longer. The Delhi Government has launched a mission-mode operation against landfill sites. Our goal is not only to remove the existing waste mountains but to ensure that such a situation never arises again in the future.”