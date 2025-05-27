Delhi CM gives job letters to kin of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday accused the previous governments in the national capital, including that of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that none of them ensured help to the families of the 1984 anti-SIkh riots victims or protected their rights.

Gupta, along with Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, distributed job offer letters to the people belonging to the families of the 84 anti- Sikh riot victims. She said that earlier as well, it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these families were provided financial aid, and presently under his guidance, the Delhi government has completed the work of providing jobs to 125 people, who belong to the families of anti-Sikh riots victims in the national capital.

Gupta said that there must be justice done with the 1984 riots victim families, and assured that the government stands with those families who had to suffer.

She assured that whatever number of jobs needs to be given in this regard, the government will arrange for the same to deliver justice to the victim families.

The CM informed that several people out of the ones who have been provided jobs have already joined their respective places.

“The government stands shoulder to shoulder with all the victims of the 1984 anti- Sikh riots,” Gupta added.

Sirsa has said that the occasion is not just an event, but a strong step towards ensuring justice and dignity for the victim families.

The minister also expressed gratitude, sincerely thanking CM Gupta, saying that she has worked to heal the wounds of those Sikh families who had been facing neglect for a long time.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government, Sirsa alleged that for years, the then Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation had made promises, but took no action.

Sirsa further said, ‘However, today, with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sensitivity of Rekha Gupta, we stand with those families whose pain was ignored for so long.’