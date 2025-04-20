Delhi CM flags off GPS-enabled water tankers to counter tanker mafia

In an effort to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in water supply in Delhi, especially in places where not covered by pipeline networks, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers that could be monitor round-the-clock from a centralized control room.

According to her, with the help of advanced GPS tracking, action would be taken against the tanker mafia. Citizens can track tankers using the Delhi Jal Board (DJL) mobile app, file complaints, and monitor the resolution process themselves.

Calling it a transformational digital step, CM Gupta said that the national capital is advancing confidently on the path of becoming a truly “Digital India” and “Digital Delhi” with a new mindset and technological approach.

Highlighting that Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated to the “Viksit Delhi Budget” for clean water and sanitation, she said the government is committed to delivering clean, safe, and uninterrupted drinking water supply to every home.

The tankers were flagged off from DDA Ground, Outer Ring Road, Burari in the presence of Cabinet Ministers, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, MPs, Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yoginder Chandolia, and Praveen Khandelwal, and several MLAs, and senior officials from the DJB.

The chief minister reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to ensuring adequate and uncontaminated water for every resident of the capital. Through pipeline network expansion, leakage management, and implementation of contemporary water management technologies, the CM said the government will continue its efforts to establish a robust and transparent water distribution system with the ultimate objective to guarantee uninterrupted water accessibility to all.

Gupta described flagging-off of the tankers as a historic and proud moment for the people of Delhi, reaffirming her government’s strong commitment to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Har Ghar Jal’. “This is not just the launch of a tanker service, but the beginning of a new, transparent, and tech-enabled system of water distribution,” she said.

These tankers, equipped with advanced GPS devices, will be monitored in real time from the Central Control Room in Jhandewalan, including data on tanker location, time of delivery, and quantity of water supplied.

Furthermore, the DJB has established a system wherein citizens may not only register grievances but also personally monitor the tracking and resolution processes. This arrangement will implement stringent control over the tanker mafia while simultaneously providing robust protection for citizens’ water entitlements.

The CM also assured that regions currently without piped water infrastructure will soon receive drinking water through pipeline systems.

Gupta has clarified that in areas currently not receiving piped water, supply will be ensured soon, and a comprehensive layout plan based on town planning principles is being prepared to expand the piped water network in a phased manner.

The citizen will now be a watchdog in this new transparent system, CM said, adding that this will open a new chapter of accountability and digital governance, and similar tech solutions will be implemented across all Delhi government departments.

Criticizing the previous AAP government, Gupta said earlier mere two super sucker machines were operational in Delhi, whereas the current government has increased their number to 50. “Currently, 50 super sucker machines are deployed throughout Delhi to expeditiously address sewer overflow incidents wherever they occur. The government is diligently addressing Delhi citizens’ concerns, including air pollution, Yamuna River purification, road infrastructure improvement, and enhancement of education and healthcare services—all areas receiving focused attention. Every minister in the Delhi Government is executing their responsibilities with absolute dedication,” she added.

She also blamed the previous government for disorganizing the city’s water supply.