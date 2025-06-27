Delhi CM flags off 105 eco-friendly DEVI buses in Narela

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, inaugurated a newly-built DTC bus depot in Sector A9, Narela, and flagged off 105 orange-coloured electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange (DEVI) Scheme as part of a campaign to expand clean public transport infrastructure and improve last-mile connectivity of the city.

The DEVI buses, aimed at reducing emissions and offering a smoother commuting experience, are part of the government’s broader push towards sustainable mobility.

Speaking at the event, Gupta, stating that the depot was completed in just 90 days, accused the previous AAP government of pushing the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) into losses by fostering a corrupt system.

“Buses are Delhi’s lifeline. But under the previous government, routes were cut, buses were reduced, and corruption seeped in,” she alleged.

Citing a CAG report, she claimed that the DTC had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 65,000 crore during the previous regime.

Gupta further alleged that even the free bus ride scheme for women was marred by corruption and panic buttons were installed just for show.

Highlighting the features of the new nine-meter-long electric buses, she said they are equipped with air conditioning, panic buttons, and real-time monitoring systems. “When we replaced paper tickets with cards, the AAP spread lies about the move saying women would no longer travel for free. But the move was to curb corruption,” she said.

Transport Minister Pamkaj Singh highlighted the significance of the move from the environment’s point of view. “Pollution has always been a major issue in Delhi, but this time, you would have noticed there hasn’t been any situation that led the NGT to impose bans. This is a new step toward a pollution-free Delhi. To provide people with a pleasant travel experience, electric buses have been introduced,” he said.

He praised the speed with which the depot has been constructed and its quality. “This terminal has been built in just 90 days and inaugurated with all modern amenities. For drivers, conductors, and the general public, RO drinking water and a large EV charging centre have been set up here,” he added.

Highlighting the growing importance of the Narela region, Chandoliya said, “Today, 105 electric DEVI buses are being flagged off from here. Many major government projects and universities are coming up in Narela.”

Currently, Delhi operates around 2,000 electric buses. Officials say the number will continue to rise till the target of 100 per cent electrification of the bus fleet is achieved by 2027.