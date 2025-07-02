Delhi CM directs priority action on smart classrooms, school infrastructure, and teacher recruitment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday issued several key directives aimed at modernizing and strengthening the education system.

She emphasized that all government schools in the national capital must be equipped with state-of-the-art science laboratories to provide students with hands-on, experiment-based learning experiences.

Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Education Department, focusing on ongoing infrastructure projects in government schools, strategies to ensure quality education, and a review of vacant positions in the department.

The Chief Minister instructed concerned officials to immediately prepare a detailed list of school buildings in poor condition and undertake repair and renovation work on a priority basis, ensuring their completion on a war footing.

Following the meeting, Gupta stated that every child in Delhi deserves equal, modern, and inspiring educational opportunities. She affirmed that the government is working with full commitment—both in terms of resources and policy—to make this vision a reality.

“It is our firm resolve that every child in Delhi, regardless of background, should receive equal opportunity and world-class education,” she said.

Gupta also directed the Education Department to ensure that all current teacher vacancies in Delhi government schools are filled promptly. She stressed the importance of timely recruitment to maintain consistent and high-quality education for students.

She categorically stated that the recruitment of qualified, trained, and motivated teachers—across all levels, from primary to senior secondary—must not be compromised.

In addition, Gupta called for the swift completion and operationalization of 2,000 smart classrooms in the first phase of the modernization project.

She also instructed officials to improve the entry gate structures of Thyagaraj and Chhatrasal stadiums and emphasized that repair work should be initiated on a priority basis for the convenience of athletes.

