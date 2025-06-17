Delhi CM assures single-window system to ensure smooth Kanwar yatra

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that, during the holy month of Sawan, all permissions and grievance redressal for ‘Kanwar’ camps and committees serving the Lord Shiva devotees will be ensured through a “single-window system”.

The chief minister assured her government’s full support to the committees in ensuring the provision of electricity, water, medicines, sanitation, and other necessary amenities to the visiting devotees of Lord Shiva. The government would oversee the arrangements through its ministers, District Development Committee (DDC) chairpersons, and DMs.

She emphasised that the Kanwar Yatra is a festival of faith, devotion, and discipline, and the government would take every possible step to make it smooth and efficient.

Earlier in the day, the CM met office bearers of various Kanwar camp committees from across the national capital, and reviewed the issues they face during the festival, while discussing the facilities required.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, DDC chairpersons, senior government officials and representatives from the Fire Services, Electricity Department, MCD, and other concerned departments were present during the meeting.

Responding to the concerns raised by the Kanwar camp representatives, the CM said this time, they would not face the kind of administrative hurdles they experienced under the previous government. She said despite crores of rupees spent earlier, Lord Shiva devotees faced numerous difficulties. But this time, the government will not let the same happen again.

The CM said the concerned officials would assist the committees in resolving issues, while ministers will oversee the entire process, and ensure that any difficulties are addressed on priority.

She assured that there would be no compromise on facilities like medical aid, medicines, electricity connections, water, sanitation, toilets, fire safety, security, and smooth traffic management at the camps. “We will make the entire system transparent so that Kanwar committees can get full benefit from government support,” Gupta added.

The Kanwar yatra is one of North India’s most significant religious traditions, where millions of Lord Shiva devotees collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri, and other sacred places to offer the same at Shiva temples.

Every year, devotees in large numbers pass through Delhi en route to other states.