Delhi CEO announces paid holiday for voters on polling day

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P Krishnamurthy has announced the implementation of Election Commission of India’s order which grants paid holiday to employees on the day of polling in Delhi under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

The decision was taken with an aim towards enhancing voter turnout and participation in the electoral process.

Voting in seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.

All eligible employees, be it public or private, who are voters in the NCT of Delhi are entitled to a paid holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote on the polling day, as per the communiqué issued by the Office of the CEO of Delhi.

“Besides this, the voters of neighbouring cities Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan working in Delhi are also given a paid holiday on the day of voting and vice versa for voters of Delhi working in neighbouring cities as per their polling dates. This initiative underscores the importance of voter turnout and the fundamental role of every citizen in bolstering the electoral process,” it said.

By granting a paid holiday, the CEO of Delhi under the guidance of ECI aims to facilitate unhindered participation and spreading voter awareness among the residents of Delhi, it added.

Employers of concerned public, private or any other establishments are urged to comply with this order and ensure that their employees have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process without any hindrance, the statement said.

Non-compliance to this order amounts to fine as well as punishment under the provisions specified, it said.

The CEO of Delhi also appealed to the youth/young voters in Delhi to utilise this opportunity and cast their vote on polling day.