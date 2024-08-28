Delhi BJP welcomes announcement of MCD ward committee polls

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday hailed the announcement of the ward committee elections in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, calling it a victory for democracy.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, Kapoor alleged that for almost 19 months, the party in power at the MCD had suppressed the constitutional and democratic committees in the civic corporation.

He claimed that the BJP had been consistently pushing for the formation of these committees, and today, the rights of the people of Delhi have triumphed.

The BJP leader expressed hope that with the development, the maintenance of Delhi will improve, and development work can also begin.

Exuding confidence, the BJP leader said the saffron party will not only win the majority of ward committee elections, but will also win the upcoming Standing Committee election in a few days, and make sure that stalled development works across the national capital resume.

Not very long ago, on last Sunday five AAP councilors had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of saffron party’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders.

The BJP had also expressed back then that it was confident of changing the situation of the MCD and get the city’s works back into gear.

Earlier this month, Kapoor had said that failure to constitute the Standing Committee and Ward Committees of the MCD had hindered various development projects, and no new contracts of sanitation services in Delhi could be awarded, while the existing could not be renewed, ultimately making the people suffer civic woes.