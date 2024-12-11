Delhi BJP to hold 3800 street corner meetings ahead of polls

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Wednesday announced that it will organize street corner meetings at 3,800 ‘Shakti Kendras’ across Delhi, in a bid to inform the public about the alleged failures of the AAP government during the past 10 years and to highlight local issues.

Such meetings were held across 256 key places in Delhi on Wednesday, where BJP MPs, state office bearers, and local party workers took part.

MP Manoj Tiwari addressed the gathering in Sant Nagar, Burari, BJP General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat took part in the event at Nawada, MP Bansuri Swaraj attended the meeting at Hauz Khas and former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay took part in the programme at Malviya Nagar. During these meetings, the party leaders distributed printed details of local issues and the alleged corruption of the Delhi government over the past decade.

Tiwari said that the people of Burari have not only faced waterlogging, but have also witnessed students losing their lives due to it. He claimed that the people of Burari are in the mood for change, and are preparing to vote for the BJP to bring a double-engine government in the upcoming assembly polls.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged that during the past 10 years, the state government here neglected Delhi’s farmers, and did not provide them with any facilities. She said that Kejriwal’s tenure has been marked by alleged corruption and self-interest, which is now evident in the form of alleged irregularities in the revamp of his previous accommodation, 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow, when he was the CM.

Swaraj highlighted the alleged bitter reality of the Delhi government’s failure, evident in the piles of garbage and filth visible on every street and corner. She claimed that Delhi, which should have been a symbol of cleanliness and beauty, has become a hub of garbage.