Delhi BJP submits evidence before ECI on illegal voters

A Delhi BJP delegation led by its state unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday met the Chief Election Commissioner to lodge a protest against a large number of illegal immigrants including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, apart from duplicate voters, non- existent address voters, and thousands of dead persons in the voter lists of Delhi.

They demanded the poll panel to look into their complaint on legal merits and priority basis to ensure a true and transparent election for the Delhi Assembly. The delegation submitted a detailed report of 5000 pages, as evidence of fake, duplicate and dead voters, also illegal immigrants, Rohingyas listed as voters.

Advertisement

Addressing the media after a meeting with the poll panel, he said that his party’s delegation has placed before the ECI to as to how the mandate is allegedly manipulated in Delhi, and the way how AAP wants to snatch it by unfair means. He warned that the BJP will not allow bogus voting to take place in the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Advertisement

In a warning to the illegal immigrants, the BJP leader said that the party will not allow them to snatch the citizens rights and destroy the city anymore.He also slammed the AAP government, alleging that it is sheltering illegal immigrants including Bangladeshi and Rohingyas, snatching away the resources of the people of the city, in a bid to get their fake votes.

The delegation included the national convenor of Election Coordination Committee of Delhi BJP Om Pathak, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MP and senior advocate Bansuri Swaraj and state unit media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Sachdeva alleged that it is surprising to see new voter registration of lakhs of voters between the period of conclusion of Lok Sabha elections and beginning of assembly elections in Delhi, which he said is abnormally higher than in the yearly voter summary revision exercise. He requested the ECI to run a campaign against enrollment of illegal voters as well as against illegal voting. He urged ECI to run a radio and print media campaign dissuading them, also warning the bogus voters with the strict consequences as per law.

During the meeting with the poll panel,Swaraj in her legal submission, kept before the ECI a list of 18 strong evidences showing how Rohingya and Bangladesh origin alleged infiltrators stand registered. She cited pages from voter lists of several assembly constituencies across the city where even on same page a single person with same family details and address stands repeatedly registered as voter with different EPIC.