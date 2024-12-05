Delhi BJP seeks suggestions for manifesto from RWA representatives

To solicit suggestions and feedback on the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, the Delhi BJP organised a meeting with the representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city.

During the interaction, the party’s state unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, emphasised the significant role RWAs played in shaping a better future for Delhi.

He alleged that the AAP government deceived the public over the last 10 years in the name of development citing issues such as poor roads, overflowing sewage, high electricity bills, contaminated water supply, and rampant illegal encroachments.

Sachdeva stressed the need for change for a better Delhi and said the party is working on a vision not just for 2025 but for 2050. “Suggestions made from today onwards will determine Delhi’s future. We aim to bring every facility directly to the people’s homes,” he added.

Sachdeva remarked, “The air in Delhi is toxic, yet the Kejriwal government has failed to act. Despite collecting Rs 1,000 crore in surcharges, no effective measures have been taken to combat pollution. This raises serious concerns,” he claimed.

He announced that 14 vans would travel across all 14 organisational districts of Delhi, where residents can submit their suggestions. “Our sole agenda is to build a better Delhi,” Sachdeva added.

Manifesto Committee Convener Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that the BJP would interact with various sections of society, understand their problems, and strive to resolve them upon forming the government.

He cited WHO and Supreme Court findings that highlight Delhi’s crumbling transport system, diesel and petrol vehicles, and road dust as major contributors to its pollution.

On the occasion, Manifesto Committee Convener Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that on December 6, discussions on manifesto suggestions would be held with the youth of Delhi in the morning, and with traders in the evening.

The meeting saw the participation of several members of the Manifesto Committee, including former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, senior BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot, state unit media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Abhishek Tandon, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, and Leader of Opposition in the MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

Meanwhile, hundreds of auto-rickshaws participated in a rally that began from the Delhi BJP Office on Pant Marg to Connaught Place, extending their support to the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The rally was flagged off by Sachdeva in the presence of National spokesperson Sardar R P Singh, Vice-President Raj Kumar Bhatia party’s councilor Sandeep Kapoor.

The rally was organised by Auto Drivers Unions from South, Central, and East Delhi, and their leaders Rajinder Soni, Rajbir Sharma, Ram Pratap Prashar, Govind Singh, Anurag Mishra, Daneshwar Gupta and Jagdish Pradhan were felicitated by the Delhi BJP chief.

Addressing the auto drivers, Sachdeva assured them that if the BJP came to power, it would ensure cashless life insurance for them. They would make sure that every major road and colony has a dedicated waiting area for auto-rickshaws and cabs.