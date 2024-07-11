Delhi BJP promptly responds to Munak Canal breach, halts water supply

The Delhi BJP on Thursday said that soon after learning of a breach in the Munak Canal sub-branch, party chief Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia promptly contacted officials from the Delhi and Haryana governments and instructed them to start relief work immediately.

The party’s city unit said that Chandolia visited the site of the damaged embankment and later went to Haryana to temporarily stop the water supply from the Munak Canal to prevent further flooding in the vicinity of the canal breach.

Chandolia said that upon receiving calls from workers regarding the rising water level and water entering the JJ Colony in Bawana, he immediately informed state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. He said that since the area was a part of his parliamentary constituency, he personally went there with some officials and locals to locate the breach.

“If the water leakage had been stopped in time, such a major incident could have been prevented, and people would not have been rendered homeless,” he added.

The MP claimed that after discussing the issue with the chief engineer overseeing the Munak Canal, he personally went to Garhi Bindroli village in Haryana, and got the water supply temporarily stopped.

Former Bawana Municipal Councilor Brahma Prakash and other officials were present on the occasion, the state unit of the party said.

The North West Delhi MP further stated that the water entering Delhi’s Munak Canal was diverted and released into the Yamuna to drain the water that had entered the residential colonies. He claimed that an area of approximately 7 kilometers was affected by this waterlogging.

The BJP leader alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi did not respond in a timely manner. He added that calls were made to the MCD, water board officials, and flood irrigation authorities, but only seven pumps were installed after 11 am, which was insufficient, the MP said.

He further emphasised that at least 50 pumps should have been installed, citing that many people were stranded. He added that the BJP is arranging food for those affected.