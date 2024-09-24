Delhi BJP MLAs meet CS, submits memorandum on civic and administrative Issues

BJP legislators, led by Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta, met Delhi’s Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, urging swift action on several critical civic and administrative issues plaguing the national capital.

Gupta said that the memorandum called for immediate attention to several pressing matters, including the delayed installation of CCTV cameras across Delhi, the non-establishment of the 6th Delhi Finance Commission, persistent water shortages, deteriorating road conditions, the failure to present 11 CAG reports in the Assembly, rising pollution levels, and the failure to issue ration cards to 90,000 underprivileged citizens.

The BJP delegation also accused the Delhi government of intentionally neglecting development work in constituencies represented by BJP MLAs.

In addition to Gupta, the delegation included MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, and former MLA Raj Kumar Anand.

Following the meeting, Gupta alleged that the people of Delhi are being subjected to inhumane living conditions due to the state government’s negligence and irresponsibility.

He further claimed that corruption within the Delhi government has reached its peak and that it has failed on multiple fronts.

The BJP legislators specifically accused the AAP government of deliberately withholding development in BJP-represented constituencies.

Despite the government’s city-wide CCTV camera installation initiative, none have been installed in areas under BJP MLAs, they claimed. They also asserted that funds necessary for infrastructure development in these constituencies are being withheld, preventing any progress.

Gupta pointed out that the Delhi government has failed to establish the 6th Delhi Finance Commission for the past four years, which, according to him, has disrupted the financial functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Commenting on the condition of roads, Gupta said that following the monsoon rains, roads are riddled with large potholes, resulting in frequent accidents. He also mentioned that the dust from these broken roads is exacerbating the city’s pollution problems.

The memorandum also raised concerns about the 95,000 economically disadvantaged residents of Delhi who, Gupta claimed, have not been provided ration cards by the Delhi government.

Gupta stated that the BJP MLAs have requested the Chief Secretary to direct the government to take prompt action on these issues.

He further added that during the upcoming Assembly Session on September 26-27, the opposition will seek answers from the government on these matters.