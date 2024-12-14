Delhi BJP launches slum outreach campaign with overnight stay initiative

Delhi BJP’s General Secretary Vishnu Mittal announced on Saturday that senior party leaders, office bearers, and party workers will stay overnight in slum clusters across Delhi on Sunday as part of the party’s ongoing ‘Slum Outreach Campaign.’

The initiative will see BJP members engaging with residents in over 1,000 slum clusters. The participating leaders include Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, who will stay in Jhilmil (East Delhi); National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, who will be in Aram Bagh (Central Delhi); and Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta, who will visit a slum in Badli (North West Delhi).

The party clarified that MPs, MLAs, and municipal councilors will spend the night in slum areas within their respective constituencies to better understand and address the concerns of residents.

The Delhi BJP state unit has been actively conducting slum outreach campaigns to connect with residents and gain insight into the challenges they face.

The initiative aims to improve the living conditions of slum dwellers by addressing their grievances and finding solutions to issues such as inadequate infrastructure.

Previously, the BJP staged protests against the Delhi government over the lack of basic amenities in slum areas, highlighting the urgent need for better infrastructure and services.