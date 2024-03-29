Delhi BJP chief hits out at AAP over WhatsApp campaign

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party has issued WhatsApp numbers to connect with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal to gather sympathy, on which common people are unlikely to comment.

Only professionals associated with the AAP will be messaging on those numbers, the BJP leader said.

“If Kejriwal is in jail, then it is a matter of contemplation how WhatsApp messages will reach him, all this is just a campaign of the AAP to stay relevant in news,” Sachdeva said.

A day after the custody of Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday initiated a campaign ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ sharing two Whatsapp numbers for his supporters to send their messages. She appealed to the public to send their blessings, prayers or any other message irrespective of their gender, age, financial status and party affiliation, which will be shared with the AAP leader in ED custody.

Reacting to the WhatsApp campaign, the Delhi BJP president said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is synonymous with forgery.”

Hitting out at the AAP, Sachdeva said, ” After the arrest of their two former ministers, a Member of Parliament, and some leaders of the party (AAP), now Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in custody for the liquor scam.”

The Delhi BJP president further said instead of apologising to the public for embarrassment, the party (AAP) is now trying to portray Kejriwal’s arrest as a sacrifice.

”On one hand, where the arrest of Kejriwal in the scam is being portrayed as a sacrifice, on the other hand, by bringing the Chief Minister’s wife to the forefront to garner sympathy and holding press conferences devoid of any logic, they are trying to confuse the people,” the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva said no matter how hard the Aam Aadmi Party and their leaders like Atishi try, neither will the people of Delhi be misled nor will there be any misunderstanding about Kejriwal’s arrest.

“The public knows well that Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Vijay Nayyar, all have been in jail for a long time in the liquor scam, their bail applications have been rejected from trial court to Supreme Court, and now Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is the final link in the same scam, not any sacrifice,” the Delhi BJP president said.

Sachdeva said the Aam Aadmi Party runs many political campaigns like “I am also Kejriwal”, but they all fail when they go among the people.

The Delhi BJP president said when investigative agencies ask Chief Minister Kejriwal for his phone, Minister Atishi’s bluffs on it.

“They must tell what is the reason that whether it is Kejriwal today or Manish Sisodia earlier both have been changing their mobile phones in a secretive manner every day. An ordinary person uses a phone for two to three years, but it’s astonishing that Kejriwal and Sisodia change phones every day and both have admitted to having changed many phones, Sachdeva added.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to Excise Policy.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court on March 22, had remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28 following his arrest on March 21.