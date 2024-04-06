Delhi BJP celebrates party’s Foundation Day

The Delhi BJP unit led by its president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday celebrated the party’s foundation day, offering floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Extending his wishes to all the party workers on the occasion, Sachdeva said that when this party was born on April 6, 1980, the venerable party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given the mantra of nationalism, placing the nation above all, and today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, every worker of the BJP is striving to take this mantra forward.

“Our political journey began with just two seats, today we have crossed 300 and now with a resolve to cross 400, we are moving forward,” said Delhi BJP chief.

Sachdeva unfurled the party flag at the Delhi unit office in presence of the saffron party’s New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj and other state office bearers including Vikram Bidhuri, Vikram Mittal, CL Meena and others.

Praising the senior BJP leader and PM Narednra Modi, Sachdeva further claimed that due to his policies, the people of the country have decided to elect him as their leader and country’s PM for the third time.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the party’s foundation day, the Youth Wing of the Delhi BJP released a QR code for digital dissemination of the Modi government’s achievements and organized bike rallies across all assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The QR code was released by Sachdeva and developed by the youth wing under the Modi Transforming India program, and upon clicking will provide complete information about the achievements, guarantees, and schemes of the government to the public.