On its foundation day, Modi foresees another LS term for the BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that the BJP is India’s preferred party, which, he claimed has always served the people with the motto of ‘Nation First.’

Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP celebrated its 44th foundation day on Saturday.

Extending his greetings to all the party workers on the occasion, the prime minister, in a series of posts on X, said, “Today, on the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I extend my greetings to all fellow Party Karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India. I also recall with great reverence the hardwork, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘Nation First.’”

He said the BJP is also proud of being an integral part of the NDA, which, he claimed manifests a perfect harmony between national progress and regional aspirations. He said the NDA is a vibrant alliance, encapsulating India’s diversity.

“We cherish this partnership and I am sure it will get even stronger in the times to come,” the prime minister said in the post.

“India is all set to elect a new Lok Sabha. I am confident that the people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade. I also convey my best wishes to all our BJP and NDA Karyakartas as they are working among people and elaborating on our agenda, Modi said in the post.

“It is a matter of great joy that @BJP4India has made a mark for its development-oriented outlook, good governance, and commitment to nationalistic values. Powered by our Karyakartas, our Party embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. The youth of India see our Party as one which can fulfill their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century,” added the post.

Praising the party for good governance and work done for poor’s and deprived sections of society the PM mentioned about BJP’s contribution in removing casteism and communalism.

The PM said, “Be it in the Centre or the states, our Party has redefined good governance. Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden. Those who were left on the margins for decades found a voice and hope in our Party. We have worked towards providing all-round development which has boosted ‘Ease of Living’ for every Indian.”

“Our Party has also freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the hallmark of those who ruled the nation for the longest time. In today’s India, emphasis is on clean and transparent governance which ensures the fruits of development reach the poor without any discrimination,” read the post further.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted the party flag on the occasion of BJP’s Sthapana Diwas at the party’s headquarters here.

Apart from the prime minister, top BJP brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda extended their greetings to all the party workers on the BJP’s foundation day.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party. I salute the countless workers who have dedicated their lives in the journey of making @BJP4India the world’s largest political party. With unwavering dedication towards the organization, loyalty towards work and the resolve to build the nation, the dedicated workers working day and night have made BJP a powerful medium of hope and aspiration of crores of countrymen. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP is helping in building a developed India by becoming synonymous with poor welfare, reconstruction of cultural heritage and respect for women.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said, “Heartiest greetings on the foundation day of BJP. I congratulate all the party workers, who on the basis of their tireless hard work have made BJP the number one political party not only in India but in the world.” “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi BJP is moving ahead with the resolution of a developed India. We are getting the blessings of the people in this noble task. #JaiBharat #JaiBhajpa.”

Nadda, in an X post, said, “On the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I pay my respects to all my senior leaders, who gave the organization nationwide expansion through their sacrifice, dedication and hard work. On this occasion, heartiest wishes of the foundation day to all the workers.”

“Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, all the BJP workers are moving ahead on the path of unprecedented victory in the upcoming general elections with the resolve to build a developed India,” the BJP chief said in his post.

“In the last 10 years, Modiji’s policies have brought positive changes in the lives of people. I call upon each of our workers to sacrifice their duties for the overall progress of Mother India,” he added.