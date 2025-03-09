Delhi Assembly Speaker directs timely allocation of office to MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has directed the initiation of the office allocation process for newly elected MLAs in their respective constituencies, with an aim to address public concerns without any delays.

As per protocol, constituency offices allocated to former MLAs were vacated following the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Now that the newly elected MLAs have taken their oaths, the process of assigning new offices has commenced to ensure smooth legislative and constituency-related activities.

Advertisement

The Assembly Secretariat has instructed the relevant departments to expedite the office allocation process, keeping in mind the specific requirements and requests of the legislators.

Advertisement

“Providing our elected representatives with the necessary resources to serve the people efficiently is our top priority. Assembly constituency offices serve as a crucial link between MLAs and the public, facilitating direct communication and problem-solving. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that all MLAs receive their offices in a timely manner,” the Speaker said.

Emphasising that this initiative is a significant step towards strengthening good governance and enhancing democratic processes, Gupta said that through these offices, MLAs will be able to engage directly with citizens and take prompt action to address their concerns.

“This decision marks an important milestone in making Delhi’s democratic framework more effective and responsive. By providing elected representatives with essential infrastructure, the initiative will not only empower them to perform their duties efficiently but also enhance transparency and accountability in governance,” he said.

Gupta said the Assembly Secretariat is committed to ensuring the swift completion of the office allocation process, enabling MLAs to connect with their constituents and address their concerns promptly.

This move is expected to foster better coordination between the public and their elected representatives, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of the city, he added.