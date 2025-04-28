Delhi Assembly considering formation of senior citizen welfare committee

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is considering forming a Committee for Senior Citizens’ Welfare, an official statement said on Monday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta met senior citizens welfare committee delegation from Kerala at the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

Gupta welcomed the delegation, and emphasized the importance of enhancing the well-being and dignity of the elderly population, recognizing their invaluable contribution to society.

The visiting delegation comprised four MLAs, including K. P. Kunhammed Kutty Master, Ahammad Devarkovil, Mammikkutty P and Job Maichil here.

Gupta informed the delegation that the Delhi Vidhan Sabha is actively considering the establishment of a committee to advance the welfare and rights of senior citizens.

Additionally, the speaker briefed the delegation on the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), which is being implemented in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to enhance legislative transparency, efficiency, and digital governance.

Gupta has also directed the Secretary of the assembly to study the feasibility of constituting a committee which will work towards various aspects related to the welfare of the senior citizens of the city.

The legislators from Kerala were also given a guided tour of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha House, symbolizing the shared commitment of both legislative bodies to democratic values and the continuous exchange of best practices for the welfare of senior citizens.