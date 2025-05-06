Delhi Assembly building to be illuminated in red on Thalassaemia Day

The National Thalassaemia Welfare Society (NTWS), in collaboration with the Delhi Legislative Assembly, will observe International Thalassaemia Day on Thursday with an event at Vidhan Sabha complex, and the iconic building will be illuminated red in the evening to raise awareness and express solidarity with Thalassaemia patients around the world.

A conference on Thalassaemia awareness will be organized in the afternoon, followed by a symbolic gesture as part of the global “Bring Light to Thal” campaign by the Thalassaemia International Federation.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while the event will be attended by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health, Government of Delhi, and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes and former Minister of State for Home Affairs.

This year’s theme, “Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients”, calls for collective action in prevention, early diagnosis, and sustained patient care.

The participation of schoolchildren will add to the significance, fostering awareness among the younger generation, and encouraging a proactive approach to public health challenges.

Thalassemia is a blood related disorder which leads towards causing anemia.