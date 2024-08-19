Deaths due to waterlogging in Delhi result of Kejriwal govt’s negligence: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday expressed sorrow over the death of a 9-year-old boy who reportedly drowned in a drain on Sunday in Wazirpur Industrial Area while on his way to a public toilet block.

Sachdeva has claimed that the maintenance of the drain in which the boy drowned comes under responsibility of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, and alleged that the agency has been negligent in ensuring public safety.

The Delhi BJP chief further alleged that due to the inaction of the Kejriwal government and the lack of planning to address waterlogging, there has been an unexpectedly high number of accidents involving drowning in waterlogged and overflowing drains during this year’s monsoon in Delhi.

The Delhi BJP leader further said it is regrettable that whether it is death by drowning in waterlogged areas or drains, or by electric shocks, ministers and MLAs of the Arvind Kejriwal government always try to shift the blame to officials, attempting to absolve themselves of responsibility, he alleged.

Hitting out at AAP leaders, whether it is Atishi, who is the minister for both the Public Works Department and the Water Board, Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi, Sachdeva said that they are quick to comment on every issue in the country except the growing accidents in Delhi due to administrative negligence.

“they either remain silent or try to mislead the people of Delhi with false statements,” alleged the president of the saffron party’s state unit.

Sachdeva said it is regrettable, alleging that instead of focusing on fixing the system, AAP leaders spend 24 hours spreading lies and confusion.

He added that for the past three days, Manish Sisodia has been conducting his political promotional tours in Delhi, but it would have been better if, instead of political promotions, Sisodia had inspected the sunken roads and waterlogged areas and ensured proper maintenance, Sachdeva added.