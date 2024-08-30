DDA, MCD, SoI sign MoU for drone survey of encroachments

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Survey of India (SoI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out a drone survey to determine the current status of land in the national capital.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, will address the problem of uncertainty on the status of land belonging to various government agencies and protect such land from encroachers, and prohibit unauthorised constructions in the future.

Notably, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who had been faced with a “lack of concrete knowledge” with regard to the status of various government lands in several review meetings chaired by him had been consistently flagging the lack of real ground status and personally monitored the entire development, bringing the three agencies together.

In August, two meetings were conducted under his chairmanship on the issue. This absolute lack of clarity and actual ground status had been flagged by different courts that had also instructed the land-owning agencies to adopt advanced technological solutions to map the actual status of land in the National Capital and encroachment on government lands, an official statement said.

In the penultimate meeting this month, the LG was shown the results of a trial run that had been conducted over an area of 50 sq. km. The results had been very encouraging, with high-resolution images of even a 1×1” area being mapped clearly by the drones.

Saxena had then directed that all senior officers have access to such precise imagery on their monitors in the office.

The drone survey, to be undertaken, now will provide immense advantages such as a high level of data accuracy and high-resolution images obtained through drones flying over identified areas, the statement said.

It will help trace the exact boundary demarcation of structures and ensure that ground-truthing of khasra layers is done more precisely, it added.