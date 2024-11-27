Culprits were nabbed within 24 hrs on Nangloi firing case: Delhi Police

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order Zone-II), Madhup Kumar Tewari, on Wednesday, addressed concerns regarding an alleged attempt to reignite interest in a firing incident that occurred two months ago in Nangloi, West Delhi.

Talking to media persons, Tewari emphasized that the Delhi Police acted swiftly after the incident, arresting two individuals within 24 hours.

The arrests were accompanied by the recovery of a semi-automatic pistol, a country-made pistol, and nine rounds of live ammunition, he said.

The firing took place outside a shop, and the police ensured the security of the shop owner following the incident, added Tewari.

The senior official questioned the motives behind the resurfacing of the incident on social media, despite the matter being resolved promptly.

He assured that the complainants are satisfied with the action taken and that the Delhi Police has implemented measures to guarantee their safety.

Tewari reaffirmed the Delhi Police’s commitment to preventing such incidents and stated that efforts are consistently made to maintain public safety.

Responding to queries, he confirmed that attempts were detected at the station level to rekindle the matter, but the situation remains firmly under control.