Criminal nabbed after exchange-of-fire in North-East Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old criminal following an exchange-of-fire that took place at Jheel park in North East Delhi’s Welcome Colony area, a senior police official said.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Kala, has several cases registered against him that include, two cases of murder, two of attempt to murder, one case of robbery, one case of snatching and one case of alleged sodomy (POCSO).

The police had received an intel that he would be coming in the area to meet an associate and is likely in possession of a handgun.

On seeing the police team, the accused tried to flee and when he was challenged by the police team, he opened fire, and ended up shooting two rounds on the police party.

Luckily, no police personnel got injured and in retaliatory fire by the cops, Imran sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, and he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A good quality 7.65 mm pistol with two live bullets was recovered from him and efforts are also being made to find the source from where he procured the weapon.

According to DCP North East Delhi, Dr Joy Tirkey, Imran alis Kala is a desperate criminal who had come out on bail in murder case about two weeks ago.