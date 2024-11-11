Crime branch dismantles inter-state illegal firearm supply chain; 18 held

Amid the rising firing incidents in the national capital, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state illegal firearm supply syndicate with the arrest of 18 suppliers in the last one month and recovered firearms in huge quantities.

The arrests were made under the operation ‘Eagle’, a crackdown initiative against the gunrunners in the Delhi-NCR area, and the arrested were involved in over 50 cases of attempt to murder, dacoit, extortion and riot among others.

According to the crime branch, they received a tipoff about the possession of illegal weapons in a car, driven by one Arshad and Suleman, who were on their way to Noida to commit some offence. They were intercepted and overpowered by the team.

During interrogation, both disclosed that they had purchased the weapons from a person named Anuj, who was also arrested later on. In his instance, three more suppliers were also held.

After further investigation, it was revealed that there is a gang known as ‘Madan gang’, which indulged in supplying illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR. The gang members were identified and traced subsequently resulting in their arrests on various dates last month, officials added.

The entire syndicate was unearthed and 18 arrests have been made so far in the last month, they added.

The arrests resulted in the seizure of four semi-automatic rifles, eight country made pistols, a county made rifle and 33 bullets.