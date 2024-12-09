Crime Branch busts gangster operation, arrests 5 including firearm suppliers

In a major anti-gangster operation, the Crime Branch team apprehended three members of Neeraj Bawania-Naveen Bali-Bhau gang and two illegal firearm suppliers from South Delhi.

The police seized 12 firearms, 15 bullets, and two vehicles from the arrested individuals.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Devesh Chandra Srivastava, stated that the suspects were involved in several heinous offenses, including murder, extortion, and armed robbery.

Acting on a tip-off, the five suspects were apprehended during raids at multiple locations in South Delhi.

The accused were reportedly working for gangs led by Kala Jathedi, Hashim Baba, and others, Srivastava added.

One of the suspects, Subeg alias Shibbu, is an active member of the Neeraj Bawania gang.

Previously involved in seven cases related to attempted murder, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act, he operates a finance business in South and Southeast Delhi.

Subeg reportedly joined the gang after meeting Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali during his time in jail. Another suspect, Gaurav, is said to be his subordinate.

The third suspect, Sharvan, a garment trader turned gangster from Jangpura, was allegedly influenced by the gang’s lifestyle. He has a criminal history, with involvement in four previous cases.

The remaining two suspects, Shoib and Azeem, are arms smugglers from Aligarh. They have supplied illegal firearms to gangsters operating in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.