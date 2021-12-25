Covid vaccination to be mandatory: Rajasthan government

Rajasthan is planning to announce new guidelines soon to make vaccination against the virus mandatory in the state and to remove people who refuse to get inoculated off the state government’s beneficiary list.

Officials revealed that the state administration is putting together a list of people who refuse to get vaccinated.

Other measures, such as enforcing a strict night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and mandating the use of masks, will also be implemented.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated in a meeting with doctors and officials from the state’s Home Department on Friday: “The state already has a night curfew in place, which we have never relaxed. From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., it must be strictly adhered to.”

He urged officials to consider persuading people to be vaccinated, saying, “Officials should consider motivating individuals to get vaccinated.” Those that refuse will be removed from the list of recipients. This is something we must do for our own good. Those who refuse to be vaccinated in Punjab have had their salaries halted. Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory as well.

“Vaccination must be made mandatory by the state government.”

(With IANS inputs)