A 77-year-old Covid-19 patient committed suicide by jumping off from the building of a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, here on Sunday.

The incident took place at KIMS Hospital at Kondapur. The patient, a trader hailing from Vemulawada, jumped off from the second floor of the building.

“At 9.50 am on Sunday, when the nursing staff were preparing for his medication, the patient jumped off the Covid-19 ward located on 2nd floor of the building. Hospital staff rushed him to the emergency ward to resurrect, but in vain,” the hospital said in a statement.

On receiving information, the victim’s family reached the hospital and the body was handed over as per GHMC protocol for final rites.