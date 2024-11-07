Cop arrested with his two wives with narcotics, cash

The police arrested a cop and his two wives here and recovered heroin, 22 mobile phones and other material from his house here on Thursday.

The policeman was currently posted in the strategic crime branch.

A police spokesman identified the arrested constable as Parwaiz Khan. About 33 grams of heroin was recovered from his house in the Gujjar Mohalla in the Janipur locality here.

A weighing machine, Rs 25,640 cash, foil paper, and other paraphernalia used in making small bits of heroin for further selling to innocent youths of the area were also recovered.

The spokesman said that the cop’s two wives were also arrested on charges of assisting him in making bits and further selling to their clients in the local area.

In this regard, a case FIR no. 128/2024 U/S 8/21/22/29/27A NDPS Act has been registered and the investigation is in full swing, police said.

The arrested constable, who is posted in the crime branch, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. The police are also investigating his financial status as he has acquired two houses in Janipur and accumulated huge property.

The Janipur Police Station is also in the process of attaching his ill-gotten property, proceeds of narcotic trade.