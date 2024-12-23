Congress to launch Padyatra in Delhi over Shah’s alleged remarks on Dr Ambedkar

The Delhi Congress on Monday announced a padyatra across district and block levels in the national capital in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged remarks on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav stated, “Shah’s insulting remarks against Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Parliament not only demean the architect of the Indian Constitution but also insult the people of the country. This exposes the anti-Dalit and anti-constitutional mindset of the BJP and RSS leadership.”

Yadav demanded Shah’s resignation and a public apology, asserting, “We demand the resignation of Amit Shah and an immediate apology from him. His continuation as Union Home Minister is a direct affront to the ideals of justice, equality, and dignity that Dr Ambedkar stood for.”

He further alleged that the BJP leadership has shown no remorse for Shah’s conduct. “Despite this appalling behavior, the BJP has chosen to defend such statements, thereby exacerbating the hurt caused to millions of Indians,” Yadav remarked.

Yadav also accused the BJP of being fearful of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to upholding constitutional values and democracy. “Instead of holding Amit Shah accountable for insulting Dr. Ambedkar, they have filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting for the rights of the backward and underprivileged,” he added.