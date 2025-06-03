Congress to highlight shortcomings in Delhi govt’s first 100 days

As the BJP-led Delhi government completed 100 days in office, the Delhi Congress plans to highlight state government’s shortcomings at the grassroot level.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday mentioned that the decision was taken during the monthly block-level meeting of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Notably, the Congress under ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ has been holding monthly block-level meetings and the party is hopeful that the move will consolidate its workers in order to stand as an alternative in the AAP, BJP dominated Delhi.

Yadav mentioned that the Congress workers pledged to expose the failures of the BJP government in the last 100 days at the grassroot level.

“Earlier people were fed up with the decade-long misrule of the AAP Government but the incumbent triple engine BJP government has also done nothing for the welfare of the people in its 100 days in office,” the Congress chief added.

He claimed that after coming to power, the BJP has been running an autocratic government, showing little interest in solving people’s problems. In collusion with the DDA and MCD, it has been bulldozing JJ Clusters without showing any concern or sympathy for the plight of slum dwellers and street vendors.

Highlighting the party’s initiative, the former MLA from Badli mentioned that an awareness campaign against the drug menace in the capital under “Nashe Ke Virudh-Congress Ka Yudh” has been started which is being taken forward by the party workers to banish this scourge from the society.