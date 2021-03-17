The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday protested at Jantar Mantar against the Centre’s proposed amendment of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) Act, 1991.

The DPCC slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the proposed amendment of the NCTD Act and lamented at the AAP for keeping mum from the last two months.

Anil Chaudhary, president DPCC, said: “Kejriwal-led AAP government is acting on behest of the BJP. It has been more than two months that the Centre proposed the amendment of the NCTD Act, 1991 but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained silence over that.”

On Monday, the Centre tabled the new Bill in the Lok Sabha, which is an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and also seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the L-G in Delhi.

The Bill gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.

Sooner after the Centre’s move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siosida accused the BJP-led Centre of an attempt to run the Delhi government from the back door, giving more power to the L-G.

(With IANS inputs)