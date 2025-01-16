Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP’s Kapil Mishra file nominations

Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly seat, Sandeep Dikshit and Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from Greater Kailash seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj filed their nomination on Thursday.

Dikshit is pitted against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Sharma in a triangular contest.

Advertisement

Sandeep Dikshit told reporters here that he people are disappointed with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. ”As you only talked for 10 years and that too your agents came among people, not your candidates, then the anger in people is obvious…As far as BJP is concerned, there is not much hope for that. The people are seeing a new opportunity in Congress…”

Advertisement

On Samajwadi Party supporting AAP in Delhi Assembly elections, he said, “It might be the case that Akhilesh Yadav is liking their (AAP’s) excise policy or he might be also wanting to build a grand house for himself. If a person supports someone in politics, it means they are supporting their policies…”

On the defamation complaint filed by him against CM Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Dikshit said, “…I have filed a case. They should now give the evidence. The Chief Minister has not been able to provide proof that we have taken funding (from BJP). I am saying that if Atishi ji does not provide proof, then it will be our responsibility to send her to jail.”

Party leader Ajay Maken expressed the hope of winning polls, saying , “Sandeep Dikshit is going to win the elections and Arvind Kejriwal will lose. In Delhi, AAP is going to lose the elections because of corruption, ‘Sheeshmahal’ and excise policy…The people of Delhi will bring back the legacy of former CM Sheila Dikshit…”

Delhi Minister Bharadwaj offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple ahead of filing his nomination. He said, “Kalka Maa is the ‘Isht’ goddess of our village and we take blessings of Maa before doing any big work. Today I will file my nomination. May Kalka Maa keep blessing us and the people of Delhi…”

Ahead of filing his nomination, BJP candidate from Karawal Nagar Constituency, Kapil Mishra said, “BJP will win on February 8 and BJP will get a huge victory in Karawal Nagar too…”

AIMIM MLA candidate from Okhla Assembly constituency, Shafa ur Rehman Khan, who is on parole, was brought to the DM’s office for filing of nomination papers for the Delhi elections. He has been granted custody parole for the purpose of nomination. He is an accused in 2020 Delhi riots case.

BJP Candidate from Moti Nagar Assembly Seat, Harish Khurana said, “… PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have entrusted me with the responsibility to lead the BJP in Moti Nagar… I am going to file the nomination today… People of Moti Nagar are my family and their enthusiasm shows that BJP is coming to Moti Nagar in place of AAP… BJP will restart the development works which have been stopped…”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) urged political parties for responsible and transparent use of Artificial intelligence (AI) in campaigning. The commission asked the political parties & candidates to appropriately disclose and label AI generated synthetic content.