Congress promises Rs 8,500 per month to educated unemployed youth

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, Congress on Sunday announced the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ and promised to provide Rs 8,500 per month to every educated unemployed youth in the national capital for a year if it comes to power.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot, along with Congress’s Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and party’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, announced the scheme at the party’s Delhi unit office in the city.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Pilot said, “It is the government’s responsibility to support educated youth. Therefore, we have decided that after the formation of the Congress government in Delhi, educated unemployed youth will be given a one-year apprenticeship and financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month.”

Advertisement

He said the Congress party’s endeavour would be that during this one year, the youth enhance their efficiency and advance in the field they will be trained.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, Pilot said, “Creating employment should be the first priority of any government, but both the Central and state governments ignored the unemployed. Educated children should have been given employment, but both governments failed to do so even after getting the opportunity.”

“Politics in Delhi today is all about allegations and counter-allegations, but now people want a better alternative. We hope they will choose the Congress party in the coming elections,” he said.

Stating that the Delhi assembly elections are crucial for the Congress party, Pilot said, “Our workers and leaders are fulfilling their responsibilities. We went among the public and heard their problems, then after discussing those problems with experts, we are now offering the guarantees.”

Party’s Delhi in-charge Nizamuddin said, “Congress understands the problems of the youth and that is why we have brought our third guarantee for them. Everyone knows that whatever Congress says, it does.”

The Delhi Congress chief said, “We have introduced ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ very thoughtfully. This scheme is for those educated youth who are facing the brunt of unemployment. Under this scheme, educated unemployed youth will get Rs 8,500 every month. Our government will try to ensure skill development of the youth so that they can get employment as per their skills.”

It may be recalled that the Congress had earlier announced the Pyari Didi Yojana and Jeevan Raksha Yojana to woo voters.

Under the Pyari Didi Yojana, the Congress promised Rs 2,500 to every woman per month, while under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana, it pledged a health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh for all residents.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, and in the 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats.

The Congress drew a blank in both the Assembly polls.