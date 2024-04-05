Congress’ Nyay Patra will provide justice, and relief to all: Lovely

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said here on Thursday that his party’s ‘Nyay Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is to provide “justice and relief” to the people of all categories.

The manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra’ for the general elections was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi, and senior party leaders, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

Talking about the manifesto, the Delhi Congress chief said, “The Nyay Patra is a comprehensive document of five ‘Nyay and 25 guarantees to provide justice and relief to all categories of people, who have been deceived and cheated by the BJP Government at the Centre in the past 10 years.”

Asserting that the people have borne the brunt of price rise, unemployment and the mismanagement of the economy by the ruling BJP, he said, “Our manifesto is a sure assurance of better lives ahead.”

“The Congress party’s focus will be on the improvement of lives of not a particular individual, but to make the lives of 95 per cent of the people in the country better and secure. After winning the Lok Sabha elections, Congress’ top most priority would be to implement all its 25 guarantees in its Nyay Patra,” Lovely said.

Referring to the previous Congress government, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Congress government at the Centre had a glorious tradition of fulfilling all its promises for the uplift of the people and the development of the city, and this time too it will certainly live up to its promises.”

Lovely further said that Congress implemented unprecedented development works in Delhi during its 15-year governance, to make the capital one of the most modern and beautiful cities in the world.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19 April and 1 June and the results will be declared on 4th June.