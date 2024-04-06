Congress declares last three Lok Sabha candidates from MP

Congress on Saturday declared the names of candidates for the last three remaining Lok Sabha seats of Morena, Gwalior and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The party decided to field Satyapal Singh Sikarwar Neetu from Morena, Praveen Pathak from Gwalior and Narendra Patel from the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

Sikarwar has been a BJP MLA from the Sumawali seat in 2013. He later quit the party and joined the Congress. Sikwarwar will now contest the Lok Saha polls against BJP candidate Shivmangal Singh Tomar.

Praveen Pathak has been a Congress MLA in the past.

With this, the grand old party has now declared candidates for all 28 seats that it is contesting in MP. The party had left one seat of Khajuraho for its INDIA partner Samajwadi Party (SP).

However, SP candidate Meera Deep Narayan Yadav’s nomination form was rejected on 5 April.

Presently, the ruling BJP has 28 Lok Sabha members from MP out of the 29 seats, while the Congress has only one Lok Sabha member, Nakul Nath from Chhindwara.