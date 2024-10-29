Congress Councilor Shagufta Chaudhary along with husband Zubair Ahmed joins AAP

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress councilor Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair and her husband Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday at the party headquarters in the presence of senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

It is speculated that Zubair may be the AAP candidate from Seelampur assembly segment in North East Delhi.

Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair, an incumbent councilor from Chauhan Banger ward in Seelampur, has also bolstered AAP’s strength in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where the party currently lacks a majority.

Zubair is the son of five-time Congress MLA from Seelampur, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed, who represented the constituency from 1993 until 2015.

Previously the Congress district president of Babarpur district, Zubair resigned from his position before joining AAP.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I have resigned from the primary membership of Congress as well as the post of Babarpur district president, and have sent my resignation to interim PCC chief Devender Yadav due to personal reasons.”

“I thank the party leadership for the opportunity and responsibility,” he added.