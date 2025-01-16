Cong releases final list of 2 candidates for Delhi polls

The Congress on Thursday released its final list of two candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections.

According to a communique issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal, the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) has selected the candidates.

The Congress has fielded Lokendra Chaudhary from Timarpur Assembly constituency and Suresh Wati Chauhan from Rohtas Nagar seat.

The grand old party, which is eyeing to return to power by ousting the AAP government, is contesting the elections alone.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 assembly seats against BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.