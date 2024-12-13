Cong releases 1st list of 21 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

The Congress has released the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

According to a communiqué issued by the Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal on Thursday, the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has selected the candidates.

The Congress fielded party’s Delhi Pradesh president Devender Yadav as its nominee from Badli Assembly constituency.

Former Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary will contest from Patparganj constituency, as per the list.

It may be mentioned that it was Chaudhary who first raised the issue of alleged liquor scam during his tenure as the Delhi Chief. He is also the former MLA from Patparganj constituency.

Other prominent candidates include former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf, Sandeep Dikshit and Ragini Nayak.

Earlier in a post on X , the Congress wrote, “Today an important meeting of CEC related to Delhi was held in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal. Senior Congress leaders of Delhi were present.”

The Delhi Congress chief had earlier said the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone, and it will come to power.

“Congress will contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone as it is in a very strong position to win the elections and come back to power,” he said.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.