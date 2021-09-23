Cong criticize HP govt for granting, then withdrawing 11 per cent DA to officers

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday criticised the state government for announcing 11 per cent to All India Service officers (IAS, IPS and IFS) then backtracking on it a day later.

Expressing surprise at the decision, Rathore said the state government first takes decisions without any proper consultation but later backtracks from it which was causing distrust among administrative officers.

“The state government had announced 6 per cent DA to government employees while the officers were being given 11 per cent which was an injustice with the working class.

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur government in its bid to appease All India Service officers seemed to have forgotten that price rise has badly affected the common,” he added.

He urged the state government to make efforts to grant relief to the common man instead of taking such decisions.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government on Wednesday had announced to grant enhanced DA of 11 per cent from the existing rate of 17 to 28 per cent as per the Union finance ministry decision, issued on 20 July 2021.

This additional DA was liable to be paid in cash with the salary of September 2021 payable in October 2021 and the arrears accrued from 1 July to 31 August will be paid in the GPF accounts with the salary of September 2021.

The payment on account of DA involving a fraction of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paise may be ignored, the state government had said in a notification on Wednesday.

The decision, however, was withdrawn today amid resentment by employees’ organizations with the CM Thakur, in an interaction with media, announcing to withdraw the notification that was issued on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, a state government spokesman said, “11 per cent DA to All India Services officers and pensioners will be released to them along with the other government employees and pensioners.”