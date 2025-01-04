Cong accuses Kejriwal of failing to deliver his promise of Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab

Stepping up its attack on former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress on Saturday accused him of failing to deliver his promise of giving Rs 1,000 every month to women in Punjab, and cautioned the people of the national capital about the promises made by the ruling dispensation ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Vijay Chowk here along with Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress national treasurer Ajay Maken and party’s Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP of deceiving the women of the state by not providing Rs 1,000 to them.

Advertisement

Referring to AAP’s announcement of financial aid to women in Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls,Warring said, “Just like AAP deceived the women of Punjab, similarly now the AAP government is going to deceive the women of Delhi. We want to tell the people of Delhi that they should not fall prey to false promises of AAP.”

Advertisement

Attacking the AAP government in Punjab, he said, “The AAP made many promises to the people of Punjab. But, it has not fulfilled its promises.”