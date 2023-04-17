Complete development projects within stipulated time: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla reviewed the Centrally Sponsored Schemes with the Una District Administration and directed for completion of developmental projects within stipulated time and also ensure quality.

He asked the officials to work on awareness about natural farming, de-addiction and cultivation of millets.

The Governor said that the implementation of various schemes of the Centre and State Governments at the district level should be completed by ensuring quality.

Shukla said, “If the scheme is going to be beneficial then it should be worked with determination and if there is any shortcoming, then the officers should also have the ability to inform about it, only then it can do justice to the scheme and the people.”

He expressed satisfaction over the work of many departments in the district.

The Governor said that Himachal is also known as Devbhoomi, so there is no place for illegal drug trade in Devbhoomi.

He said that during his visit in Una, he had visited the de-addiction centre.

“More facilities should be provided in such centers so the youth coming to these centers could be well treated,” he said, adding that the whole society has to work together against drugs as it has adverse effects on society.

He said that due to the excessive use of chemical fertilizers, the land is becoming barren and the food produced was harmful for health.

“We need to motivate the farmers towards natural farming,” he said.

He directed the officers to ensure proper utilization of the amount sanctioned for various schemes besides giving special attention to the quality of work. He said that the work should be speeded up by adopting a positive attitude which would benefit everyone.

On the occasion, the Governor inquired about the status of Bulk Drug Park being constructed at Poliyan Beet in Haroli at a cost of Rs. 1923 crore.

He said that it would boost the economy of the region and more employment opportunities would be available to the people. He also reviewed the work of first generation ethanol plant to be set up by Hindustan Petroleum Chemical Limited (HPCL) at Jeetpur Medi, Mother and Child Treatment Center, Satellite Centre of PGI, Critical Care Unit, National Career Center for Differently Abled Child and work of National Highways and gave instructions to complete all the works within stipulated time.

He also directed the Agriculture Department to sensitize the people about millets.

He said that this year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets (IYM) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named it as ‘Shri Anna’. He asked the department to organize maximum camps in this regard.