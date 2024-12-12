Cold wave hits Delhi as mercury dips to 4.5 degrees C

Cold wave hit Delhiites on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

It added that south west Delhi’s Ayanagr recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degree Celsius while Central Delhi’s Pusa recorded 3.2 degree Celsius, it added.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions occur either through an actual drop in temperature below 4.1 degree Celsius or departure of temperature below 4.4 degree Celsius from normal point.

IMD added that the Minimum Temperature recorded at Safdarjung was at 4.5 degree Celsius, a drop of 0.4 degree from yesterday and the minimum temperature at Palam stood at 6 degree Celsius with a dip of 0.2 degree.

“Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets are very likely over northwest and central India during the next 3-4 days”, it added.

There has been a fall in minimum temperature up to 3 degree Celsius over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours. The Maximum and Minimum temperature over Delhi is in the range of 20 to 24 degree Celsius and 4 to 6 degree Celsius respectively, the weather department added.

The weather in the day remained pleasant with clear sky and good amount of sunlight. However, a cold breeze kept blowing throughout the day, making people wrap under woolen clothes while going out from their houses.

Tourists and people visiting places such as India Gate, Lodhi Garden among other destinations were seen sunbathing in the open during the day.